Dow Crashes Below Critical Technical Support

Update (1300ET) : The Dow just broke its 200DMA...

BTFD?

* * *

Dow futures are extending overnight losses, now down 700 points as the cash Dow nears its 200DMA and yuan tumbles...

Yesterday's buying-panic gains are a distant memory...

Dow cash is falling very close to its 200DMA once again... will it hold this time.

And Yuan is starting to catch down to stocks...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold is bid...

But oil is tanking...

And we know who to blame (according to President Trump)