Lawsuit Alleges CNN's Don Lemon Forced Man To Smell His Genitals At Hamptons Dive Bar

A man named Dustin Hice is suing CNN anchor Don Lemon for assault, alleging that the anchor attacked him at a bar in the Hamptons last summer, accodring to Mediaite.

Hice noticed Lemon at Sag Harbor dive bar Murf's in July 2018, where he allegedly approached Lemon, “tried to get Mr. Lemon’s attention and offered to buy Mr. Lemon a drink,” the suit claims. The CNN host declined the drink, saying he was "just trying to have a good time."

The lawsuit then alleges that Lemon approached Hice later in the night, "put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers in Plaintiff’s moustache and under Plaintiff’s nose.”

While shoving his fingers in Hice's face, Lemon allegedly asked him “Do you like pussy or dick?”

Hice says in the lawsuit he left the bar “shocked and humiliated.”

CNN claims the lawsuit is a product of bias. A CNN spokesperson said: “The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts. This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon. Don categorically denies these claims and this matter does not merit any further comment at this time.”

Hice's Twitter account appears to have been deleted and an Instagram post from January 2017 showed him in front of CNN heaquarters with the caption: “touring the #CNN center today…or as #Trump would say ‘the home of Fake News’ lol.”

Hice's lawyer pushed back on CNN's statement, saying: “The assertion that Mr. Hice would put himself through the painful process of filing a sexual assault lawsuit against his attacker all because he doesn’t like a cable TV station is ludicrous. Rather, he took down his social media accounts on the day he filed the lawsuit against Don Lemon because he’s a private citizen and wants to protect himself from CNN’s heavy-handed tactics.”

Sources close to Lemon said that Hice had demanded $1.5 million in exchange for not filing the suit. Lemon refused, claiming he had done nothing wrong.

The suit says Hice was left with “feelings of shame, humiliation, anxiety, anger, and guilt,” that affected his work in the Hamptons, especially after word of the attack spread throughout the area, causing locals to humiliate and mock him at the bar he worked at.

You can read the full complaint here.