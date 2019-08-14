At Least 6 Philadelphia Cops Shot, SWAT On Scene

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the city's Nicetown section Wednesday afternoon, officials said, prompting a massive response to the largely residential North Philadelphia neighborhood.

NBC Philadelphia reports that at least one suspect is in custody, according to police. Officers continue to search for a possible second gunman.

There have been conflicting reports as to the number of suspects:



- Initial reports indicated that there was 1 shooter firing at officers from inside a house



- Police later said they believe there were 2 gunmen pic.twitter.com/qDXOzqO9x3https://t.co/6yIBNAzPnR — RT (@RT_com) August 14, 2019

Frantic calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify.

"Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun," a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio. "I got an officer shot."

Social media clips of the scene show the chaos unfold...

#BREAKING: At least 5 police officers reportedly shot in #Philadelphia #activeshooter situation.

Shooting seems to be gang related.

Swat team prepares to enter.

1 suspect in custody. But there is at least another 2 in the house. pic.twitter.com/INWtvvX4lA — News flash (@BRNewsFlash) August 14, 2019

And SWAT are on scene...

BREAKING: Video shows officers with guns drawn during a shooting incident in Philadelphia. Several officers have been shot: https://t.co/ti23f95H1S pic.twitter.com/QTGrk218kO — WESH 2 News (@WESH) August 14, 2019

Armored vehicle pulls up outside the structure where Philadelphia officers engage with at least one suspect in a shooting incident. Several officers have been injured, according to Philadelphia police. https://t.co/tqr65o3lIP pic.twitter.com/y1e43QStIv — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2019

