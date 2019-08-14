At Least 6 Philadelphia Cops Shot, SWAT On Scene

Wed, 08/14/2019 - 17:48

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the city's Nicetown section Wednesday afternoon, officials said, prompting a massive response to the largely residential North Philadelphia neighborhood.

NBC Philadelphia reports that at least one suspect is in custody, according to police. Officers continue to search for a possible second gunman. 

Frantic calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify. 

"Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun," a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio.

"I got an officer shot."

