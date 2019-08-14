Scandi-lous: Europe's Worst Offenders For Electronic Waste

Eurostat has released new statistics highlighting the level of electronic waste generated in EU Member States and some EFTA countries.

While much of Scandinavia has earned plaudits for its high standards of living, excellent heathcare and low unemployment levels, Statista's Niall McCarthy notes that the region is actually Europe's worst electronic waste offender.

You will find more infographics at Statista

19.6 kg of electronic waste was collected per inhabitant in Norway in 2016, the highest level of any country in Eurostat's analysis.

Likewise, Sweden came second with 16.4 kg per inhabitant and it had the highest level of any EU Member State.

The United Kingdom followed with 14.8 kg while Denmark had 12.kg - the third-highest level recorded across the EU. The principality of Liechtenstein was third overall with 13.9 kg.