State Department Issues Travel Advisory For Hong Kong, Urges "Increased Caution"

One day after President Trump warned about Chinese military forces massing in Shenzen, right across the border from Hong Kong, the State Department has issued a travel advisory to Hong Kong, joining a number of other states - including India - in warning its citizens about the risks of traveling to Hong Kong.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Hong Kong, urging "increased caution in Hong Kong due to civil unrest." Hong Kong has been engulfed in protests since earlier this summer. Flights resumed on Wednesday at the Hong Kong airport, one of the world’s busiest, which shut down for two days after demonstrators occupied it.

This is the second advisory issued by the State Department over Hong Kong in a week; the last one warned visitors about the "confrontational" protests.

Flights resumed at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday after crowds of protesters, angry over the perceived brutal police response to previous gatherings, paralyzed the airport, forcing the cancellation of all flights for two days. The Chinese government has accused the protesters of being "terrorists" and has threatened a military intervention. Meanwhile, protesters have lost the sympathy of some by capturing individuals suspected of being undercover agents for the mainland.

Earlier, some protesters held a vigil outside the airport as flights resumed. Others apologized for the chaos at the airport, which prevented hundreds of passengers from catching their flights, and also resulted in violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

HAPPENING NOW: Hong Kong protesters hold vigil as flights resume following night of clashes with police. https://t.co/nserlQUHgC — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2019

Beijing has warned Western governments, including the US, to refrain from interfering in the situation with Hong Kong.