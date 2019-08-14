A Trailer Full Of Burnt Teslas Found Mysteriously Parked On I-80 In Nevada

A transport trailer full of "burned up" Teslas was mysteriously spotted, parked, between Carlin and Elko, Nevada, on I-80 yesterday, about 285 miles east of Tesla's Gigafactory, which is located in Sparks, NV, near Reno.

Photo source: Matt Essig

While the cause of the fire officially remains a mystery, some have speculated that it may have been caused by the brakes on the transport trailer catching fire.

A moment of silence please for the seven Model 3s that caught fire today on I-80 in Nevada when the trailer tires overheated #tesla. All those soon-to-be disappointed not-quite owners @TheTeslaLife pic.twitter.com/r9qKGx2R25 — cindy kazee (@ceelkz) August 13, 2019

A transport hauling Teslas burned up when the brakes on the trailer caught fire. This was between Carlin and Elko in NV. $TSLA $TSLAQ #Tesla pic.twitter.com/B6iKhHpXyg — Matt Essig (@mattressig) August 14, 2019

Others have done their own sleuthwork, noting that the tires on the side of the trailer appeared to be in tact:

I cropped and brightened this pic up, and it looks like the trailer tires on this side are intact...$TSLA $TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/XH3XLhjKYW — passthebeano (@passthebeano) August 14, 2019

And as is often the case with FinTwit, there was no lack of skepticism and snark to go around.

Think of the carbon footprint. They should be ashamed. — Tommy2 (@Happy_before) August 14, 2019

Yeah, the brakes burned up. Yeah. That's the ticket! pic.twitter.com/HltjJKDglj — Badger (@Badger24) August 14, 2019

We will keep a close eye on the story for any updates.