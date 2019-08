From its highs on 10/26/81 (at 15.2%), the 30Y UST yield has collapsed to below 2.00% today.

That's quite a trend...

And for the first time ever, the entire UST curve is below 2.00%...

What a difference a year makes...

And don't forget the Effective Fed Funds Rate is 2.12% - above the entire curve - Well done Fed!!!