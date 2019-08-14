The Used Heavy-Duty-Truck Market Is "Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better"

While the Class 8 heavy duty truck industry has been mired in recession and dragged down by a bloated backlog since 2018, the used truck market hasn’t seen the same collapse yet .

But the key word there, according to several experts, is yet . Brian Cota, vice president of national accounts at Daimler and Steve Tam, a vice president at ACT Research gave presentations that showed the used truck market under pressure and predicted that things could get worse.

Tam "presented a slide showing ACT Research’s most recent data on used Class 8 sales in June, showing an average price that month 2 percent higher than in May and 6 percent more than June 2018," according to FreightWaves.

He also noted that "year-to-date, prices are up 10 percent. That is occurring against a backdrop of average miles on a used Class 8 truck flat to down 2 percent from used truck sales in earlier periods."

Tam also shared a chart of the average sale price of a Class 8 used truck. Last year, these prices year-over-year were rising more than 15%. And although there was a solid increase in 2018 used truck demand he said that price increases would be flat to down 5% in 2020.

One silver lining has been the quality of the used vehicles coming to market. Cota said:

“The vehicles being traded out today are all good trucks. They are very reliable and fuel-efficient. They are highly desirable trucks.”

Earlier this month we noted that Class 8 orders for July had crashed 81% to their lowest monthly total since 2010. The industry booked 10,200 units in July, an astonishing 81% year over year fall, according to ACT Research.

This is also down 21% from June and marks the lowest monthly order tally since February 2010. Net trailer orders also continued to plunge, according to data released several weeks ago.