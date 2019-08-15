Bond Yields Crash To Record Lows, Stocks Barely Bounce After Bloodbath

After the 4th biggest point drop in US stock market history, this is all equity dip-buyers could manage? This won't end well...

China was mysteriously panic-bid overnight after plunging at the open after US stocks crashed...

More stimulus promises did nothing to help European stocks...

EU banks broke to a new cycle low...

After ECB promised more stimulus, Bund yields crashed to a stunning record low of -71bps (down 21 of last 24 days)...

Also of note, in the crazy world of negative rates, the 50Y EU Swap rate has dropped below zero for the first time ever...

US equities whipsawed by headline-reading algos early on as China threatened retaliation, WMT surged, and China offered some hope for a deal before Trump confirmed on his terms...

An afternoon buying spree (paging Steve Mnuchin) lifted The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq into the green for the day

On the week, Trannies are the biggest losers

The Dow bounced back above its 200DMA...

Small Caps tumbled to May lows and bounced a smidge, dramatically below the 200DMA...

The Dow was rescued by WalMart's big gains...

But GE crashed on Markopolous exposures...

Defensives dominated the days...

Treasury yields tumbled on the day (again) with the short-end outperforming this time (2Y -7bps, 30Y -3bps)...

30Y broke below 2.00% for the first time ever (and 2Y broke below 1.50% for the first time since 2007 as did 10Y)...

And the 10Y Yield is testing back towards record lows...

The yield curve story was mixed - 2s10s rose back from inversion...

BUT remember the 3m10Y - which is the most accurate recession indicator - remains deeply inverted...

What a difference a year makes - entire curve now below 2.00% but entire curve was above 2.00% exactly one year ago...

And TIPS markets are pricing in a deflationary future...

Overnight weakness in the dollar ramped higher once again today (starting to see a pattern here)...

Yuan weakened modestly overnight (even as the PBOC fixed it stronger again)...

Which is notable as China appeared to start trying to squeeze the shorts with a liquidity squeeze overnight...

And it appears Hong Kong authorities intervened to keep the HKD away from the low-end of the USD peg...

Cryptos got hit hard overnight but bounced back as Europe opened...

But Bitcoin bounced back above $10k by the end...

Oil and gold diverged once again today as did copper (lower) and silver (higher)...

WTI is back below $55...

Gold futures' bounce off $1500 continues...

Global Negative-yielding debt topped $16 trilion for the fiorst time ever, and gold tracked it perfectly (but bitcoin appears to have decoupled for now)...

Treasury yields imply gold should be higher or copper lower...

Finally, we have seen the emergence of another ominous Hindenburg Omen...

We all know who to blame... right Mr. Trump?

"The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election. The problem they have is that the economy is way too strong and we will soon be winning big on Trade, and everyone knows that, including China! "

At least The Fed wasn't immediately blamed this time.