Biden Backers Want To Prevent 'Sundowning' Gaffes As Senior Moments Threaten 2020 Run

Joe Biden's allies have suggested altering the former Vice President's schedule in order to reduce his seemingly constant blunders during campaign stops.

"Biden has a tendency to make the blunders late in the day," according to The Hill's sources - a hallmark behavior of a senior citizen 'sundowning' - in which their confusion and agitation may worsen in the late afternoon and evening.

The 76-year-old Biden has, in recent days and weeks:

Said he was Vice President during the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, FL.

Said that "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

Said that he chooses "truth over facts" while speaking to an audience in the key state of Iowa.

Referred to Theresa May as Margaret Thatcher

Spoke of using biofuels to power "steamships."

Joe Biden just said, “We believe in facts, not truth.” Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are “playing” in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Moreover, Biden peddled an ongoing falsehood about President Trump's remarks in the wake of the Charlottesville attack - suggesting that Trump was praising white supremacists, when in fact he specifically condemned them. When confronted about it, the former VP lashed out at a Breitbart journalist before storming off.

Earlier in his campaign, Biden told spoke warmly of his days in the Senate working alongside segregationist Democrats.

No wonder his allies are worried

"He needs to be a strong force on the campaign trail, but he also has to pace himself," one ally told The Hill, who noted that it was unclear if the Biden campaign would implement changes to his schedule in the wake of criticism for not appearing as much as his Democratic rivals.

"I think you’ll see the same schedule and maybe even more Joe Biden," said another ally. "Everyone wants to see Joe Biden be Joe Biden. If he’s held back in any way, that’s almost the antithesis of who he is."

Biden, who will be 77 in November and would be 78 upon taking office should he win the 2020 election, has come under fire for his fitness to run the country.

"A lot of people are nervous that he’s lost some of his mojo," one major Democratic donor told The Hill. They’re getting nervous about him going toe to toe with Trump. But the problem is, there doesn’t seem to be an alternative."

For now, Biden's biggest opponent appears to be Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). A New Economist–YouGov weekly tracking poll published on Tuesday showed Biden at 21 percent, leading Warren by just 1 point. She has been narrowing the gap in other polls, too. “In light of ascending candidates like Warren and [New Jersey Sen. Cory] Booker who seem to be getting a stronger voice, the gaffes give credence to voters on the fence about him even as Trump has normalized worse language in public discourse,” said Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, former executive director of the New York state Democratic Party. At the same time, Biden retains a solid, double-digit lead over Warren in South Carolina, according to a survey from the Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston and Change Research. And aides say he doesn’t intend to change his approach. -The Hill

No word on whether an afternoon nap has been floated.

Trump, meanwhile, is jumping all over Biden's senior moments...