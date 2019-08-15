Ghislaine Maxwell Spotted At LA Burger Joint

Following revelations that former Jeffrey Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell had left/been booted from the multimillion dollar oceanfront mansion where she had been living with a younger man in Massachusetts, the mysterious alleged madame, who was missing from public view for months after the Epstein scandal broke, has been spotted in public for the first time.

And no, she wasn't photographed at some TAO Group club or the Four Seasons or some other high-class establishment: Maxwell was spotted at an In-N-Out Burger in LA.

It's unclear how long she's been in California, but observers who spoke with the New York Post said she had already developed a 'mellow' California attitude.

Though she reportedly told one fellow diner who wouldn't stop staring that "I guess this is the last time I'll be eating here!"

She was seen eating alone with her pet dog.

In what might have been intended as a sign, she was also reportedly reading a book entitled: "The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives."

Remember, the conspiracy theory that Epstein's properties and fortunes were used somehow by US intelligence isn't new. Alex Acosta, the prosecutor who gave Epstein a supposedly 'sweetheart' deal more than a decade before joining the Trump Administration as the Secretary of Labor, once said he acquiesced to the light sentence because he was told that Epstein 'belonged to intelligence.'

It's also unclear how or why Maxwell remains free after AG William Barr promised to hold Epstein's accomplices accountable and not let the case die just because Epstein did. Maxwell has been accused by some of Epstein's victims of recruiting and grooming them.

Though Maxwell and three female Epstein staff members were named in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday morning by accuser Jennifer Araoz, who says she was repeatedly raped by Epstein in 2002. In her suit, Araoz said Maxwell conspired to 'facilitate' sex between Araoz and Epstein.