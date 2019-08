10Y Yield just plunged back below 1.50%, and 30Y yields are pushing new record lows at 1.93% as stocks give up early gains dumping into the red... no immediate catalyst but the combined move suggests a major delevering in risk-parity.

It's a bond bear bloodbath...

And stocks are also puking their gains...

Pushing VIX above 23...

Paging Steven Mnuchin...