Tech CEO Denies Epstein's Alleged Madam Living At His Oceanfront Mansion

Tech CEO and Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) member Scott Borgerson has refuted a Daily Mail report that Jeffrey Epstein's former "best friend" and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, is living at his "secluded oceanfront property" in New England, according to Axios.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 1995 (photo: Patrick McMullan)

"I'm in Europe right now and there isn't anyone in my house but my cat," Borgerson told Axios, adding that he's asked the local police to check the house for any signs of the 57-year-old Maxwell. He also said that while he knows Maxwell, the two are not dating.

And as Bloomberg reports, "there were no signs of Maxwell at the grand home perched above the Atlantic, if indeed she ever was here. Beyond the long, tree-lined drive, the white colonial, known as Tidewood, appeared to be empty."

Of course, she also could have left the residence when the Daily Mail piece hit.

Epstein, meanwhile, may have been murdered in a Manhattan jail cell last Saturday after his autopsy revealed that he had suffered multiple breaks to his neck bones.

After Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, apparently of suicide, new scrutiny turned to Maxwell, the one-time British socialite accused in civil lawsuits of procuring high-school age women for the wealthy financier. She has never been charged with any crime, and has continued to deny wrongdoing. The circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death –- two guards supposed to check on him had reportedly fallen asleep and falsified records to cover up the mistake while an autopsy found Epstein had sustained a broken neck bone often found in the victims of homicide by strangulation -- only intensified questions swirling around the case, and around Maxwell. -Bloomberg

Maxwell - whom Epstein once described as his "best friend," has been accused of recruiting and training young women to perform massage and sexual acts on Epstein and his associates, including Britain's Prince Andrew (who recently 'retired from public life'), Bill Clinton, and attorney Alan Dershowitz. All have denied the claims.

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Roberts - who claims to have seen Bill Clinton on Epstein's infamous island while she was being sex-trafficked.

Prince Andrew announced his retirement today from public life after a long period of severe personal stress.

In a statement, his Royal Highness added he is ‘following advice’ from his doctor.

So where is Maxwell?

If she's not at Borgerson's estate, where could Maxwell be? According to Bloomberg, "In London’s Belgravia neighborhood, cobwebs hang in the windowsills of the three-story mews home that records show Maxwell owns. She sold her townhouse on East 65th Street in Manhattan in 2016. Lawyers representing her in a civil suit told a U.S. court in 2017 that they didn’t believe that she had a permanent residence."

Over the past few weeks, Maxwell hasn’t responded to emails, phone calls and letters seeking comment. Jeffrey Pagliuca, a lawyer representing Maxwell in various civil suits, didn’t respond to a request for comment. London-based Malcolm Grumbridge, a longtime lawyer for the Maxwell family, has declined to comment. -Bloomberg

Meanwhile, speculation has swirled that Maxwell is an unindicted co-conspirator in Epstein's crimes. According to Attorney General Bill Barr, "...this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy," adding "The victims deserve justice and they will get it."

"People who should be nervous are the circle of potential individuals who enabled and facilitated this behavior," said former federal prosecutor Duncan Levin.

High society

Maxwell is the daughter of disgraced publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell - who named the superyacht he died on after her. Following his death, it was revealed that Maxwell had pilfered 350 million pounds ($600 million) from the pension funds of Mirror Group Newspapers.

Ghislaine Maxwell and her father Robert, 1984

At 29, Ghislaine was left with an 80,000 pound annual stipend from her trust fund - which would hardly sustain the lifestyle she had grown accustomed to, providing the perfect opportunity to attach herself to Epstein.

After arriving in New York, she fell in with Epstein in the 1990s. Initially romantically involved, they remained close even after they split, with Epstein describing Maxwell as his “best friend” in a 2003 Vanity Fair article. Manifests for Epstein’s private jet show Maxwell flew frequently on his planes. She helped manage his life. Artist Nelson Shanks said in a 2002 lawsuit that Maxwell contacted him on behalf of Epstein to commission a portrait of the family of Leslie Wexner, the retail billionaire for whom Epstein was a long-time financial adviser. When journalist David Bank visited Epstein on his private Caribbean island in January 2003, Maxwell met him at St. Croix airport, gave him a tour of Epstein’s private jet and then piloted the helicopter that took him to Little St. James. For years, Maxwell remained a fixture at events, including Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010 and Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, where she was photographed next to Elon Musk. In 2014, she gave speeches about the oceanic conservation work of her TerraMar Project at the United Nations and a TedX conference in Charlottesville, Virginia. -Bloomberg

Meanwhile the question remains; where in the world is Ghislaine Maxwell?