Trump Expressed An Interest In Buying Greenland

Maybe instead of a library (he was never much of a reader), President Trump is hoping to build a presidential memorial golf course instead. Whatever the reason, WSJ reports that President Trump has expressed interest in buying the island of Greenland, and has discussed the prospect with several senior officials in his administration.

Of course, Greenland's name is famously a misnomer: the frigid island is situated between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, and is covered in snow during most of the year. In other words, not exactly the ideal location for a memorial golf course.

But Greenland is a self-ruling part of the Kingdom of Denmark with a population of about 56,000. Incidentally, President Trump is scheduled to make his first visit to Denmark early next month, and, although the visit is unrelated, the people of Greenland have been joking that Trump is coming to see about buying their island.

As it turns out, it wasn't a joke.

To be sure, there would be certain advantages to owning Greenland, the two main ones being military and scientific. A decades-old defense treaty between Denmark and the US gives the military virtually unlimited rights. America has used those rights to build its northernmost base, Thule Air Base, located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The base includes a radar station that is part of an ICBM early warning system. The base is also used by the US Air Force Space Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

There is also - not surprisingly - a race for supremacy with China over the island's future. So far, Washington has prevented Beijing from financing three airports on Greenland that would give it a toehold on the strategically important island - which is also the world's largest by square mileage - something the US military refuses to risk.

To be fair to Trump, US interest in owning Greenland dates back more than a century. After WWII, Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million for the island which, though it's technically part of North America, is culturally European. The Kingdom refused. The State Department also explored buying Greenland and Iceland in 1867, but nothing came of it.

It would be a funny coincidence if, after making his name as a developer on Manhattan, perhaps the world's most famous island, Trump cemented his legacy as a president by buying Greenland, the world's biggest island.

Or perhaps Trump only became president to land the world's biggest real estate deal?

Finally, for those asking what's the tentative price for this particular real estate...