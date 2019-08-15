After Trump Tweet, Israel Confirms Will Not Allow Reps Omar, Tlaib To Visit

Update (1045ET): Just minutes after Trump tweeted to pressure Israel to disallow entry for two US congresswomen, Kan reports that Israel has decided to bar entry to Reps Omar and Tlaib.

The Israeli government has barred US congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering occupied Palestinian territories this weekend, according to Reuters, citing a statement by Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely.

"The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter," Hotovely told Israel's Reshet Radio.

Earlier on Thursday, prominent Israeli journalist Dana Weiss had tweeted that the government has decided to ban the two lawmakers over their "suspected provocations and promotion of BDS".

* * *

Amid confusing and contradictory headlines, President Trump has put more pressure on Israel in his latest tweet.

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who have both been accused of making antisemitic statements, are reportedly being barred from entering Israel over their support for an international movement aimed at marginalizing the majority Jewish country.

However, another report indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with officials and hadn’t made a decision yet.

Which may have prompted President Trump's latest tweet:

"It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!"

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

A tweet that is sure to unleash an avalanche of leftist ire.

As Axios reports, according to Israeli officials, Netanyahu is trying to find a solution that will address the pressure from the White House but will not totally bar Omar and Tlaib.

As of 5 am EDT, no decision had been made. One of the possibilities floated would be allowing the congresswomen to enter Israel but limiting their movements only to the Palestinian Authority.

Another option is to allow them in on humanitarian grounds. An Israeli official told me that if Tlaib filed a humanitarian request to visit her relatives, the Israeli government will consider it favorably.

Yes, but: At the same time, the Israeli Ministry of Justice and other relevant ministries are compiling evidence for Omar and Tlaib’s support for BDS in order to build a legal case for not allowing them to enter the country.