UK Home Office On Lockdown After Man Stabbed

As London's wave of knife crime continued, the offices of Britain's interior ministry were placed on lockdown on Thursday after a man was stabbed on the street outside.

Police were summoned to Marsham Street, where the home office building is located, on Thursday afternoon over "a report of a man with a knife at the location," the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

They attended to one man with knife injuries and arrested another "on suspicion of grievous bodily harm" who was taken to a police station.

Images of the man with a stab wound in his stomach circulated online.

Incidents like these are nothing new, and sadly, are growing more common. Knife crimes in the UK have hit a nine-year high, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), which reports that in the first three months of 2019, more than 5,759 offenses were processed through the criminal justice system, compared with 5,285 in the same period last year.

If there's a silver lining to the UK stabfest, it's that the number of fatal stabbings as of May 14, 2019 (100) puts the country on track for a slightly lower rate this year.

Knife crime isn't the only variety of violent crime that's on the rise, according to Statista.

Police told CNN they don't believe the attack was terror related.