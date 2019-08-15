US Views Of China Growing Increasingly Unfavorable

The Pew Research Center has released a new poll showing that U.S. public views of China have becoming increasingly unfavorable amid the ongoing trade war and continued geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea. Statista's Niall McCarthy details that the poll comes as the Trump administration decided to backtrack on imposing new tariffs on a range of high-profile Chinese imports with some describing the move as a temporary ceasefire in the bitter trade war between the two nations.

The research found that 47 percent of Americans had an unfavorable view of China in 2018 and that rose to 60 percent by spring 2019.

That's the highest level ever recorded by Pew in the 14 years since they first asked the question. The lowest level was recorded back in 2006 when the share finding China unfavorable was just 29 percent. The polling also found that just under a quarter of Americans (24 percent) consider China a threat. That's up on 2014 and 2007 when the share was 19 percent and 12 percent respectively.

In terms of political affiliation, a majority of Democrats and Republicans view China in an unfavorable light. Negative views are more pronounced among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 51 percent of whom held an unfavorable view in 2018. This year, that climbed dramatically to 70 percent. Unfavorability has also soared among Democrats, climbing from 49 percent in 2018 to 59 percent in 2019.