This Is What Hedge Funds Bought And Sold In Q2

Once upon a time, the quarterly publication of hedge fund 13F statements was a momentous event, more important even than corporate earnings, creating a frenzy of activity within the buyside community as hedge funds scrambled to figure out who is buying - or selling - what, and what such activity telegraphed about the bigger picture.

Alas, over the past decade - ever since SAC's egregious use of "expert networks" made the legal use of inside information impossible and as central banks took over markets - hedge fund returns collapsed, and so did interest in their holdings. In fact, as we showed time after time, the best strategy since 2013 was not going with the crowd but against it, and as noted two weeks ago, going long the most shorted names and shorting the most popular ones has continued to be not only the most consistently profitable, alpha-generating strategy, but in 2019 YTD, the top 10 crowded stocks underperformed the 10 most neglected stocks by 19% YTD, a 5-year record!

Still, whether one uses it to bet with it or - more likely - against it, a list of what hedge funds buy and sell any given quarter is still informative, if for no other reason than to indicate what the prevailing groupthink regurgitates at various idea dinners across Manhattan.

So, courtesy of Bloomberg, the latest batch of 13-Fs revealed that the recent red-hot IPOs were quite popular among the 2 and 20 crowd, as Coatue, Tiger Global, and Viking Global all disclosed the value of their positions in struggling-IPO Uber Technologies while its rival Lyft tried to attract big hedge funds.

In what may have been the biggest surprise, billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman unveiled a new big new bet on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, prompting questions among his investors if they should be paying him... or Buffett? Meanwhile, Berkshire itself boosted its bets on Bank of America and Amazon.com.

Elsewhere, BlueMountain disclosed that it converted most of its stake in the bankrupt utility owner PG&E from common shares to swaps, while David Tepper’s Appaloosa bought some Intelsat and sold its entire Alibaba stake.

Also during the quarter, activist giant Elliott Management added a chunk of Marathon Petroleum to its holdings while exiting Sempra Energy. Casino stocks went out of favor last quarter as D1 Capital Partners and Melvin Capital Management were among funds that trimmed their positions in Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Courtesy of Bloomberg, here are the notable holdings changes for the most prominent money managers as of June 30. Top new buys may include IPOs in which hedge funds may have invested prior to their debut:

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP

Top new buys: RTN, DUK, ABBV, CF, TEL, COMM, MDU, GRA, COP, SAP

Top exits: IFRX, EXP, BRKMY, LNG, BLD, TAK, WMB, CE, BMY, CMI

Boosted stakes in: CELG, AMZN, UTX, MPC, DE, DIS, EVRG, KEY, MOS, VLO

Cut stakes in: ROST, WMT, PVH, FTV, NBL, EMR, LLY, GOOG, OC

APPALOOSA

Top new buys: HUM, I, CNC

Top exits: BABA, XLE

Boosted stakes in: GOOG, AMZN, CRM, XOP, UNH, ADBE

Cut stakes in: MU, AGN, PCG, ET, VST, COOP, LNG, AMLP, TMUS, CWEN

ARROWGRASS

Top new buys: UBER, LQD, AGN, HYG, CY, DIS, UTX, CP, BERY, NOC

Top exits: CCC, VRRM, NRG, LIN, MA, JPM, VST, URI, INTU, DISCA

Boosted stakes in: ILMN, CELG, WBC, LOW, V, NKE, UAL, DOCU, AKAM, UNP

Cut stakes in: CRM, GOOGL, BKNG, VZ, AMZN, IQ, BA, VIAB, BABA, BMRN

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: AIG, KMB, DE, STI, PNC, WSM, SKX, XLP, KHC, PAYC

Top exits: QQQ, AAP, LEN, MAN, XLI, CAG, RRC, JKHY, ECA, PANW

Boosted stakes in: UTX, C, WMT, DLTR, NSC, RTN, GM, BAX, LH, GS

Cut stakes in: DIS, FITB, TJX, MS, ETFC, PFE, ALGN, ZBH, MSFT, AZO

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: XPO

Top exits: CELG, PXD, DIS

Boosted stakes in: BMY, CBS, TBIO, NXST, TMQ, ATRA

Cut stakes in: QRVO, EBAY, SYF, LNG, SBGI, AGN, TAK, ABC, MCK

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Boosted stakes in: BAC, USB, AMZN

Cut stakes in: CHTR

BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: BJ, SWI, AVTR, VICI, ARR, CRWD, INVH, HCM, PSN, CHWY

Top exits: INSW, MLNX, NCLH, CELG, EA, PSTG, BBY, MCD, VAR, M

Boosted stakes in: OAS, SAEX, JELD, TEVA

Cut stakes in: PCG, SOI, C, ESI, XOP, USCR, GT, ANH

BRIDGEWATER

Top new buys: FXI, MCHI, SWK, BK, SLB, ENDP, CNP, BWA, CLB, SPLK

Top exits: BMY, MOS, DISH, AN, MHK, STZ, GS, RF, BA, KEY

Boosted stakes in: INDA, GLD, XEC, KR, CCL, BABA, HYG, SWN, ADS, EWZ

Cut stakes in: EEM, VWO, IEMG, SPY, FDX, T, EMN, URI, AMTD, DVA

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: UBER, SQ, ISRG, GPN, NTES, ZM, GH, SMAR, GDOT, TW

Top exits: MU, COUP, IQ, TCS, EXPR, GRPN, FLWS, SFLY, LE, BGFV

Boosted stakes in: MSI, PLAN, MSFT, OKTA, NOW, V, TWLO, INTU, PYPL, HTZ

Cut stakes in: NVDA, AMZN, CRM, MNK, ATVI, EA, FOSL, LB, CMG, AAL

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: REPH, BID, NVGS, STMP, CASH, FSK, CLF, ADT

Top exits: ARMK, HUN, CHL, NOMD, TOL, MU, SRI, SRG, GPRE, JEF

Boosted stakes in: KRA, LAUR, TROX, BH, FLEX, GSL, CUBI

Cut stakes in: SPXC, CHDN, AXTA, HDS, RHP, SPY, IPI, BLL, HGV, FCAU

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: CNC, NFLX, RTLR, AYX, TSS, FSCT, WORK, WCG, PACK, GPN

Top exits: GOOGL, TTWO, GWRE, ZAYO, ZEN, CELG

Boosted stakes in: MGM, FANG, MSG, WTRH

Cut stakes in: ADBE, TMUS, DIS, CMCSA, FB, AMZN

D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: BABA, FIS, BA, TWLO, AMZN, LIN, CHWY, SNAP, CCC, QTT

Top exits: LEN, DHR, AMAT, LRCX, IQ

Boosted stakes in: NFLX, JD, MU, LVS, IQV, FB, OC, GWRE, BILI

Cut stakes in: DIS, DHI, WYNN, GOOGL, RACE, HLT, ADBE

DE SHAW

Top new buys: ZAYO, AMCR, SMH, UBER, CACI, WHR, NI, DNKN, EQNR, OLLI

Top exits: IVV, TNDM, HYG, TSM, FITB, GWPH, NIO, GSK, HEXO, XLF

Boosted stakes in: BABA, NVDA, AMZN, COP, JNJ, MSFT, BIIB, UNP, PG, V

Cut stakes in: QCOM, FB, AAPL, CELG, PFE, EBAY, ORCL, LOW, AVGO, CI

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: UBER, CRM, PCG, GOLD, JD, I, AEM, SQ, PANW, ZEN

Top exits: IBB, GOOGL, ISRG, QCOM, A, XLNX, ADI, POST, HOLX, SPLK

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, SNAP, SE, AMZN, ATVI, MELI, NOW, HD, MRK, FIS

Cut stakes in: EEM, TMUS, ABT, LNG, PYPL, SPOT, ADBE, DOCU, MU, MPC

EMINENCE CAPITAL

Top new buys: ASH, BABA, RP, MS, BSX, GDDY, NTNX, CFG, SPOT, WW

Top exits: QSR, ZAYO, NCLH, LIN, DHR, SAFM, LYFT

Boosted stakes in: MIDD, HAE, PCG, RCL, SCHW, BERY, PSTG, CF, SYY, USFD

Cut stakes in: IQV, GPK, TMO, PYPL, INXN, DHI, LEN, TSN, CNC, ICE

ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MPC, XLV, HYG, TRK, COMM, USWS

Top exits: SRE, BMY, CVLT, CARB, SYMC, HR, KREF, RYAAY, MITK, EPEG

Boosted stakes in: ISCA, DELL, RRTS

Cut stakes in: HES, DVN, SHO, CXP, MAC

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Top exits: BHE, MED

Boosted stakes in: HAIN, MGLN

FIR TREE

Top new buys: CNC, AGN, ACHC, TRNE, SATS, TMUS, LCA, LHC, PVT

Top exits: SM, AMR

Boosted stakes in: TPGH, LAUR

Cut stakes in: MSFT, FE, C, BKNG, I, MHK, NAVI, SNE, RWGE, MOSC

FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP

Top new buys: HGV, ANF

Top exits: CZR, CTL, LPX, SXT

Boosted stakes in: CLNY, OBE

Cut stakes in: VAC, GRP/U, ASH, BERY, JASN, MDCA

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Top new buys: UNH, TMUS, URI

Top exits: HTZ, TSG

Boosted stakes in: DIS, HCA, HUM, DVA, CI, CNC, BKD, UNVR, BHC, WCG

Cut stakes in: GOOGL, MSFT, TMO, BAX, NXPI, HOLX, ANTM, UHS, ABC, FLEX

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: SGMS, DDS

Top exits: SDRL

Boosted stakes in: ADNT, TGP

Cut stakes in: GM, VAL, VOYA, AER, HGV, TPX, MDCO, SATS

ICAHN

Top new buys: OXY

Top exits: FANG

Boosted stakes in: IEP, CNDT

Cut stakes in: FCX, LNG

IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: GD, KEX, ANF, VMC, BLDR, NAV, FLT, ITT

Top exits: CSX, BC, HD, GUSH, VLO, LSTR, BTG, SWK, MSFT, FLR

Boosted stakes in: DHI, URI, QCOM, NSC, RIO, LEA, HRI, HOG

Cut stakes in: TECK, CAT, HES, MHK, NVR, HCC, KNX, KTOS

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: AXTA, ELY

Top exits: TIF

Boosted stakes in: JACK, ZBH

Cut stakes in: SPY, FLMN

LANSDOWNE

Top new buys: LRCX, UBER, EGO, PSX, IQ

Top exits: JPM, BAC, C, AGR, RIG, URI, CYTK, GOOGL, AMZN, DBX

Boosted stakes in: ETN, UAL, TSM, GRUB, UTX, VXX, DHT, BABA, HCC

Cut stakes in: MU, AMAT, IR, TXN, CVE, MANU, AGI, CNQ, AAL, FSLR

LONE PINE

Top new buys: ATVI, DPZ, UBER, CHWY, COUP, TEAM

Top exits: STZ, CSX, GOOG, TRU

Boosted stakes in: SHOP, UNP, DHI, SQ, WWE, CRM, ADSK, UNH, STNE, BABA

Cut stakes in: AMZN, FB, MA, SPGI, IQV, ADBE, TIF, MSFT, NOW, MELI

LONG POND

Top new buys: JLL, LSI, OHI, SHO, LPT, DRE, UE, VICI, DIA, FR

Top exits: LOW, AMH, CCS, COLD, WYNN, KBH, CWK, CZR, CVCO, CLI

Boosted stakes in: HGV, H, SLG, PGRE, EXP, WLH, FPH, PLYA, DRH

Cut stakes in: HLT, HPP, LEN, MGM, DHI

MAGNETAR FINANCIAL

Top new buys: CY, CZR, ADSW, MDSO, LTXB, AQ, CHNG, WAGE, HCAC, CRSA

Top exits: CCC, ELAN, WHD, GG, AVA

Boosted stakes in: TSS, AGN, WBC, WCG, BDX, BAX, AZN, CI, CNC, CTLT

Cut stakes in: MLNX, ONCE, ET, MCK, PACB, CELG, EXTN, TRCO, FNSR, LKSD

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: MGM, WLK, STNE, SBUX, NFLX, CASY, SKX, LITE, TXRH, HAE

Top exits: ANTM, SSNC, SCHW, WCG, FLT, CMG, WCN, TPX, MCD, HLT

Boosted stakes in: HUM, CNC, BABA, OC, BKNG, COMM, TMUS, MDCO, JBLU, HBI

Cut stakes in: MSFT, FISV, USFD, EXP, WYNN, BURL, NKE, ADBE, LOW, GPK

MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: PLAN, LH, EL, TTWO, VEEV, WDAY, FIS, VRSN, ETSY, LK

Top exits: DE, EA, DRI, INTU, NKE, RCL, DOCU, HDS, LB, GOOS

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, MCD, BABA, CSGP, RACE, LVS, AAP, V, DPZ, WWE

Cut stakes in: NFLX, IQV, QSR, WYNN, COO, PYPL, TWTR, EDU, CVNA, AWI

MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: FIS, WEX, COLD, NOC, COUP, TPX, DIS, SE, CTXS, QTWO

Top exits: FBP, GCP, CAT, ZAYO, SNV, TWTR, LNG, ULTA, INTC, ITB

Boosted stakes in: PGR, AMZN, MA, FB, JD, PYPL, NFLX, AMP, BURL, BG

Cut stakes in: FXI, BABA, SIVB, EA, TECK, GDS, EEM, EDU, AXTA, SPOT

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: PBR, HUYA, CCO, PVAC, BGNE, TV, LOMA, IEA

Top exits: BABA, YUMC, VICI, HKRSQ, BXEFF

Boosted stakes in: BRY, EGLE, VST, AZUL, PAM, TGS, TEO, VRS, SMCI, CX

Cut stakes in: IBN, CTRA, NMIH, BCEI, YETI, FPI, YNDX, ITUB, BRFS, AU

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: FANG, WFC, CCL, DOW, VICI, CRWD, FLMN, TPCO

Top exits: CVS, DAL, ENT, RESI, CCC, FSK

Boosted stakes in: NAVI, UNH, NEWM, NBR, CNC, OCN, HES, WPX, SLV, MGY

Cut stakes in: LORL, PFSI, MPC, EFC, NLSN, ABR, CIM

PAULSON & CO

Top new buys: BID, ONCE, PCG, UTX, SSRM, ZAYO

Top exits: CNC, KMDA, WBC, NXPI, ON, DIS

Boosted stakes in: AGN, WCG, S, PCRX, TMQ, CELG

Cut stakes in: INSW, STC, QEP

POINT72

Top new buys: VICI, REGN, UBER, HUM, HYG, F, UPS, MMM, V, DNKN

Top exits: GOOGL, FISV, ANTM, EA, TSN, SLB, SO, UAL, ADP, SYY

Boosted stakes in: AVGO, NXPI, FB, HCA, RTN, GPN, BABA, NBL, UTX, GWPH

Cut stakes in: DIS, NFLX, MPC, MRVL, AAP, ECA, BMY, GDDY, CMI, EL

POINTSTATE CAPITAL

Top new buys: HUM, NXPI, EEM, EWZ, GLD, MDB, NOC, LHX, OKTA, SMAR

Top exits: MSFT, LOW, CELG, BMY, MRK, SWK, BKNG, MT, VST, LIN

Boosted stakes in: CRM, AMZN, PCG, COUP, CNC, COF, BA, NOW, BABA, NFLX

Cut stakes in: DLTR, TEAM, UTX, GOOGL, ADSK, ANTM, MA, JD, URI, TMUS

PERSHING SQUARE

Top new buys: BRK/B

Top exits: UTX

Cut stakes in: LOW, QSR, CMG, SBUX

RAGING CAPITAL

Top new buys: KEM, QCOM, CHWY, BBW, HCHC, HIIQ, PD

Top exits: GS, LNTH, ORBC, AAL, ALK, XLNX, HIMX, AXTI, INSYQ, RUBI

Boosted stakes in: AGN, AMBC, MITK, AGO, PKE, CLDR, UAN, WATT, MNKD, MR

Cut stakes in: HLIT, DSPG, BLDR, SBGI, BPOP, UPLD, TWTR, TDW, FND, FB

SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL

Top new buys: CRM, SE

Top exits: BERY, MSFT, ZAYO, TAK, AGN, WCG, CNC

Boosted stakes in: EXP, PCG, USFD

SANDELL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: WCG, ADSW, TSS, AGN, CY, CRAY, OXY, MAXR

Top exits: GG, DIS, ELAN, CZR, VOD

Boosted stakes in: CELG, ZAYO, TRCO, ONCE

Cut stakes in: AAL, URI, RACE

SENATOR INVESTMENTS:

Top new buys: ADPT, VICI, PANW, AVTR, DIS, MRVL, AXTA, LIN, EMR, VRTX

Top exits: ZAYO, UNP, WMB, ICE, AGN, STZ, FISV, DHI, LVS, ETFC

Boosted stakes in: FB, CBOE, SE

Cut stakes in: COLD, BA, CHTR, GOOG, LYFT, DHR, MRK, SRPT, SHW, V

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: RTN, WIX, STZ

Top exits: SAP, LIN

Boosted stakes in: GOOGL, UNP, MAR, SNE, BABA, LRCX

Cut stakes in: AXTA, NSC, UTX, GRA

SOROS

Top new buys: QQQ, GOOGL, EBAY, SYMC, VMC, NLY, EPC, CL, WORK, ZAYO

Top exits: CDAY, COUP, CRM, CMCSA, TMUS, ADBE, RNG, WWE, MRVL, INTU

Boosted stakes in: CELG, DHI, DIS, VICI, UNH, KDP, SYF, ETFC, SC, MS

Cut stakes in: IWB, CAG, TIVO, MKC, SPY, WCG, ETSY, WBC, FLMN, OIBR/C

STARBOARD

Top exits: ZAYO

Boosted stakes in: GCP, IWR, SYMC

Cut stakes in: MRVL, DLTR, EBAY, IWN, NTUS, RPM, MGM, CERN

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Top new buys: DOW, TW, STNE, WORK

Top exits: MSFT

Boosted stakes in: AMRS, AYX

Cut stakes in: FTCH

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: UBER, GDS, ZM, LINX, CHWY, CRWD, FSLY, PD, LK, REAL

Top exits: BKNG, DPZ, QSR, UXIN

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, FB, RNG, RUN, SMAR, CVNA, NFLX, MDB, TEAM, TWLO

Cut stakes in: SPOT, STNE, JD, SVMK, DESP, RDFN, 1650847D

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: CNC, BURL, GTT, TW, COLD, CCO, PINS, TWLO, ZM, PSN

Top exits: STZ, CELG, AXP

Boosted stakes in: BSX, NFLX, ADBE, MSFT, ROST, MPC, CRM

Cut stakes in: BAX, CPB, UTX, SHY, IQV

TRIAN

Top new buys: LM

Boosted stakes in: SYY, MDLZ

Cut stakes in: PPG, BK, PG

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: CSCO, WORK, ETSY, SSFN, LHX, LLY, MDSO, MS, MU, NEWR

Top exits: TAK, NOC, CVX, ILMN, ALB, AME, CL, MDT, DTE, TSLA

Boosted stakes in: EEM, STI, AGN, CRAY, CRM, CNC, DIS, MSFT, ENFC, DRE

Cut stakes in: SPY, INTC, HNGR, CELG, COP, MITK, BMY, FIS, ADSK, WSM

VALUEACT

Top new buys: TSG, PSN, BKNG, XPO, EIX

Top exits: PCG, AWI

Boosted stakes in: STX, AES, CBRE, LIND, DAR, UFI

Cut stakes in: ADS, AFI, STRA, HE, BHC

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS

Top new buys: ADPT, BA, BBIO, UBER, MNST, CRM, AVTR, SQ, WORK, LOW

Top exits: MPC, TMO, DIS, ALL, FANG, BKNG, MYL, HES, JAZZ, MIDD

Boosted stakes in: FB, AMZN, JD, CNC, BSX, UNH, MELI, EQH, MU, ATVI

Cut stakes in: BABA, V, BERY, ANTM, WCG, BMRN, MRNA, NVDA, ALGN, ADBE

YORK CAPITAL

Top new buys: CBOE, EME, BMRN, PE, CY, CHNG, TIF, MLCO, TW, MPC

Top exits: BBL, ASH, AZN, ELAN, GCP, EA, HD, WCG, DWDP-W, TNP

Boosted stakes in: CELG, OIBR/C, CBPO, JD, BILI

Cut stakes in: WBC, NUVA, CI, CNC, PCG, PXD, GDS, IIVI, AIZ, ESTR

