Greenland Responds To Trump: "We're Not For Sale"

Greenland's government told President Donald Trump on Friday that the island was "not for sale" following reports the president has entertained the idea of trying to buy the autonomously government Danish territory.

Notably, the US had reportedly proposed to buy Greenland from Denmark in 1946 for $100 million, but Denmark balked.

Buying Greenland would make some strategic sense from a military perspective, according to some sources quoted in the press. For example, the US currently maintains a large military base, the Thule Air Base, in Greenland. It is the US military's northernmost base, situated 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle. And Beijing has also been eyeing the island as a key strategic asset in the battle for dominance in the Arctic.

In a tweet, Greenland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the island is "open for business, but we're not for sale."

#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale❄️🗻🐳🦐🇬🇱 learn more about Greenland on: https://t.co/WulOi3beIC — Greenland MFA 🇬🇱 (@GreenlandMFA) August 16, 2019

Politicians in Denmark's parliament were somewhat more blunt. Both of the country's political parties declared the idea a "disaster."

"I am sure a majority in Greenland believes it is better to have a relation to Denmark than the United States, in the long term," said Danish MP Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, of the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party. "My immediate thought is 'No, thank you,'" she continued.

A spokesman for the Danish People's Party, a center-right conservative party and the country's third largest, said the plan was "ridiculous."

"If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad," spokesman Soren Espersen told some local press. "The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous."

The rumors touched a nerve given Trump's planned trip to Copenhagen next month. Some speculated that he might be really going to check out some new real estate.

Not to get too technical, but by our estimation, the US has more military hardware on Greenland than the Kingdom of Denmark, which doesn't bode well for these "ownership" claims from the Danes.

