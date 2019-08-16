The Mediterranean Is The Deadliest Place For Migrants

The Mediterranean is still the deadliest place for migrants worldwide. Despite the numbers of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea decreasing recently, Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes that the death toll caused by unsafe ships and reckless fixers still stood at almost 2,300 in 2018. This was almost half of all migrants’ deaths recorded by research project Missing Migrants. In 2016 alone, more than 5,000 died in the Mediterranean.

840 migrants have already died in the Mediterranean this year, showing that the grueling trend is likely to continue.

The number of deaths on the African continent has fallen significantly recently, whereas in the Americas, the number of deaths is rising. Many people are killed here as they flee from the Northern triangle states of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras on their way to the U.S..

Missing Migrants’ data are estimates established with the help of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), national authorities and media sources.