More Than 40% Of Americans Believe Epstein Was Murdered, Poll Shows

Anybody who has been paying attention to the online gossip and informal Twitter polling surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's death probably won't be surprised to learn that many doubt the official narrative that Epstein hanged himself in his cell while his guards slept. For many, there are simply too many unanswered questions, and too many powerful people potentially implicated in Epstein's crimes.

He threatened the Clintons and their powerful friends, at least that's what many are beginning to believe. And the fact that Epstein's death has been typified by a very 'Vince Foster' kind of vibe that lends even more credence to the belief that he didn't simply kill himself as police have said.

And now, a new Rasmussen Poll found that less than one-third of Americans believe the official narrative that Epstein simply offed himself.

Only 29% of American Adults believe Epstein actually committed suicide while in jail, Rasmussen found. Another 42% think Epstein was murdered to prevent him from testifying against powerful people with whom he associated. A sizable 29% are undecided. Other theories have been floated (though they weren't included in the poll). One is the notion that a 'body double' was found for Epstein, then was killed and posed to look like him in his jail, while the real Epstein fled.

67% of respondents said they have closely followed news reports about Epstein, while 25% have followed the news very closely.

Among Americans who have been following the story very closely, 56% believe Epstein was murdered. Men are also more likely than women to think that Epstein was murdered.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 American Adults on Aug. 12-13, 2019. The study started just as news of Epstein's death was released.

The poll also identified Bill Clinton as the person closest to Epstein, which could be a serious PR problem for the Clintons since the former president has tried to distance himself from the convicted sex offender and financier.

Of course, evidence from the autopsy report purports to show a bone broken in Epstein's neck that could indicate he was murdered.