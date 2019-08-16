Nationwide Computer Glitch Causes Customs Chaos At US Airports

A massive computer glitch at airports across the country left thousands of passengers unable to quickly clear customs, as US immigration officials were forced to use slower backup systems, according to JFK Airport's official Twitter account.

Hello, yes customs systems are down right now nationwide but they are starting to use backup systems. People are being processed, but slower. Thanks for your patience. *NV — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) August 16, 2019

The cause of the problem is currently unknown, however unhappy travelers shared their anguish over Twitter.

Video from Sarah Baird shows the long line due to Customs issues at JFK airport in NYC. pic.twitter.com/9kere3eWgw — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2019

Customs delays at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/DSWL9Ud5rs — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2019

Developing...