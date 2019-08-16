Schiff: Looming "Great Recession" Will Jeopardize Trump's Re-Election Efforts

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Economic analyst and gold bug Peter Schiff is warning that another “Great Recession” will grip the United States and that when it does, it is going to jeopardize President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts.

According to a report by Fox Business, Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital says that the United States economy is heading into a free fall that will be worse than the Great Recession of 2008. The economic forecaster is predicting the Federal Reserve (the central bank) will cut interest rates to zero and launch quantitative easing, a monetary policy where the central bank purchases Treasuries from financial institutions to stimulate the economy.

“The dollar is going to go through the floor and it’s going to take the bond market with it and the next crisis, it’s not subprime mortgages, it’s going to be in the Treasury market,” he said on Wednesday. “There’s no way out and it’s a political disaster for Trump because the recession is going to start before he finishes this term, which means he won’t have a second term” Schiff added.

This is not the first time Schiff has warned about Trump’s reelection chances. The president’s best hope is that any recession holds off until after the 2020 election.

"It’s a bubble. Powell doesn’t seem to understand that. He seems to think the economy is doing OK. It’s not. The economy today is in worse shape than it was before it collapsed in 2008. The Fed inflated a much bigger bubble this time than it did last time. And yes, the longer we succeed in kicking the can down the road, the greater the imbalances grow as a result of this bubble, and the more painful it is when the air comes out. And that’s what’s going to happen. And what’s going to be so much worse about the coming recession is that it’s going to be inflationary. We’re going to have stagflation except it’s going to be a recession, not just stagnation, and the inflation rate is going to be far higher than it was the last time we had stagflation, which was in the 1970s."

Schiff has been warning of a recession for a while now, and he has a gloomy outlook for the world’s future when it comes to the centralized planning and elimination of free trade and free societies. His warnings appear to be falling on deaf ears, however, as we still have people actually defending the trade war and tariffs which have been levied on the already cash-strapped American consumer.

Schiff’s comments come after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 800 points, marking the worst drop of the year and the fourth-largest daily point drop in history. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell below the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury for the first time since the Great Recession, worsening global recession fears.

“As we move into this recession, consumer prices are going to rise even faster and once the dollar starts to fall that’s going to push consumer prices up even more,” he said saying we will see major inflation and a complete devaluation of the dollar.

Unfortunately, the risks of another recession continue to rise and some analysts say there’s nothing the government or the Fed can do to stop it this time. Especially considering both the government and the Fed are to blame for every recession in history.