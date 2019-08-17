Austin Slammed By Crippling Ransomware Attack

A coordinated ransomware attack has affected at least 20 local government entities in Texas, the Texas Department of Information Resources said. It would not release information about which local governments have been affected.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating support from other state agencies through the Texas State Operations Center at DPS headquarters in Austin, according to KUT News.

City employees scrambling in the aftermath of the attack.

Press secretary for the department, Elliot Sprehe, said DIR was working to confirm which government entities are affected and which ones are still standing.

"It looks like we found out earlier today, but we’re not currently releasing who’s impacted due to security concerns,” he said.

KUT tried to contact the city of Austin for more details about the attack but the city refused to release any more information.

The Department of Information Resources advises jurisdictions that have been impacted to contact their local Texas Department of Emergency Management Disaster District Coordinator. DIR says it’s committed to providing the resources necessary to bring affected entities “back online.”

Of course, this isn't the only major ransomware attack to inflict a major southern city in recent months:The City of Atlanta was hit with a crippling ransomware attack last spring, and Baltimore got hit with an attack that will cost the city nearly $20 million when it's all said and done.