UPS Has Secretly Been Using Self-Driving Freight Trucks For Months

For the last few months, UPS has been using autonomous trucks to haul loads on a 115-mile route between Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

The company announced that its venture capital arm had made a minority investment in San Diego-based autonomous software copmpany TuSimple, as confirmed with the company by Gizmodo. Their system uses nine cameras and two LIDAR sensors.

TuSimple claims it can cut the average cost of shipping in a tractor-trailer by 30 percent. In an announcement about the new partnership, UPS Ventures managing partner, Todd Lewis, said the venture arm “collaborates with startups to explore new technologies and tailor them to help meet our specific needs.” -Gizmodo

And according to Verge, TuSimple has implemented its autonomous techonlogy in Navistar vehicles.

While the current system requires a backup human driver and an engineer, TuSimple has been working with UPS to achieve full, "Level 4" human-less autonomy.