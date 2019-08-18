Hedge Fund CIO "We’re Willing Participants In Our Own Demise"

With the world's focus increasingly falling on Beijing and its economy, not all are impressed by China's vision of the world in which China sees itself as increasingly taking over from the US as the world's superpower even if it means grinding through a painful trade was the US.

And it's not just stories about China's never-ending behind - and now in front of - the scenes bailouts of anything that may telegraph a hard landing for the economy (see "Bailout #3: Chinese Bank With $200 Billion In Assets Is Nationalized"); it's the country's entire financial system, which holds the entire world hostage: if it goes, so does the global financial system, unleashing a worldwide depression the likes of which have not been seen.

Here is Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Mgmt, explaining why everyone is wrong about the $35 trillion Chinese financial system, and yet how Beijing has figured out a way to become a parasite on the global financial system, resulting in an outcome in which "we’re willing participants in our own demise."

Submitted by Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management