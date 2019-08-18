Pakistan's PM Khan: World Must "Seriously Consider" Safety Of India's Nuclear Arsenal

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone on a blistering attack, in a series of Twitter statements arguing that the world must "seriously consider" the safety of India's nuclear arsenal under control the "fascist" Modi government.

"The world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu supremacist Modi government. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world," Khan tweeted early Sunday.

Khan's words came just as the AFP is reporting some 4,000 Kashmiris thrown into detention amid an unprecedented crackdown by tens of thousands of Indian troops enforcing a legal revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&k) autonomous status.

It also comes two days after Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh detailed India's "no first use" nuclear policy, hinting that it could become permanent. Pakistani officials have said this is a distraction from India's "genocidal" policies against Muslim Kashmirs.

“India has been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu supremacist ideology and leadership. This threatens nine million Kashmiris under siege for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with UN observers being sent there,” Khan tweeted.

And speaking of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata leadership in New Delhi led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which on August 5th J&K's status quo ability and rights to maintain their own local governance, Khan described further, “One can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP founding fathers.”

“Already four million Indian Muslims face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship. The world must take note as this genie is out of the bottle and the doctrine of hate and genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it,” he said.

Since the crisis began two weeks ago through New Delhi's voiding Article 370 of the constitution, there's been a reported build-up of Pakistani forces along its side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, meaning at any moment the heated rhetoric could spark a major war between the nuclear armed neighbors and rivals.