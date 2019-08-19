Dems Forced To Apologize After Mock Assassination Of Trump Enacted At Fundraiser

Authored by Steven Watson via Summit News,

Pictures show ‘assault weapon’ being pointed at likeness of the president

Democrats in Illinois have been forced to apologize after photos emerged of attendees at a fundraiser carrying out a mock simulation of assassinating President Trump.

The scene was photographed at a fundraiser for Democratic Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval.

A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Sen. Sandoval had to take to Twitter and apologize, noting that he doesn’t “condone violence toward the President or anyone else”:

Response from @SenatorSandoval: “The incident that took place is unacceptable. I don’t condone violence toward the President or anyone else. I apologize that something like this happened at my event.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 18, 2019

The Democratic party of Illinois followed suit, albeit with an embedded dig at the President, insinuating that he is guilty of inciting mass shootings:

Now @DemsforIllinois responds: “The tragedies in El Paso and Gilroy have demonstrated how hate-filled political rhetoric can fuel violence. These images are unacceptable and dangerous. The place to make our voices heard against Trump is at the ballot box.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 18, 2019

The state’s Democratic governor was also forced to apologize.

From @GovPritzker: “As our nation grapples with the epidemic of gun violence, purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong. I condemn actions like the ones displayed in the pictures because they lack the civility our politics demands.” https://t.co/HLKDJAdHX8 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 17, 2019

Democrats everywhere are now being forced to either apologize for the bizarre actions of their own supporters, and even party members, or more insanely, to embrace them.