CIA Whistleblower Warns, The Fed "Is Out To Get President Trump"

Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp thinks the Fed rate-hikes throughout Trump’s two and a half years in office are a way to “get the President.”

Trump has been highly critical of the Fed, and he says it is to blame if the economy tanks. Shipp explains, “God bless Donald Trump because he is the first President to call out the Fed like he is doing."

"He has got the Fed shaking in their boots. When the Fed gags its board of directors and its members, that is not good. Something not good is going on. Perhaps they are bringing the interest rates down to zero. Perhaps it’s the fact we are entering into, not only U.S., but a global recession. So, they have put the lid on any comments coming out, and I think they have done it for a reason that is concerning... I think it is tied to an upcoming global recession, and we may see quantitative easing (money printing) rates go to zero, and they don’t want the President or the public to know what they are about to do.”

Shipp thinks the Fed is “out to get President Trump” and contends, “Under Barack Obama, the Fed raised rates only two quarter points. Under President Trump, they kicked it into full gear and have done seven adjustments (rate hikes) in just two years starting just after his inauguration."

"So, it is apparent the Fed waited until Trump was elected to start hammering and pounding on the economy, which apparently they did not want to do under Obama. Can you raise the suspicion that the Fed is against Trump or that the Fed is trying to take the credit for the economy away from Trump? I think that appears to be entirely possible... Trump has said it exactly right, it’s a war between Trump and the Federal Reserve, which, of course, is not federal and it has no reserves... Trump is at war with the Fed, and the Fed has put a lid on all its people. It’s a gag order to keep its people from talking about what the Fed plans to do.”

So, why all the negative comments about the Fed by President Trump? Shipp says,

“In my view, I think that Trump is convinced that the Fed is going to try to destroy the advances in the economy to make 2020 less possible for re-election and actually manipulate the political landscape. I think Trump is clearly and wisely aware of what they are doing. . . .I think Trump thinks the Fed is going to manipulate the 2020 election and make any recession look like Trump’s fault and not the Fed’s fault.”

Shipp thinks Trump is turning it all back on the Fed and blaming them for causing economic problems we are facing. Shipp says, “Trump has been right all along.”

