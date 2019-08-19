Global Easing Hopes Spark Biggest Stock Short-Squeeze In 7 Months

A Huawei reprieve (again) and stimulus hopes from China (rate reform) and Germany (nothing official) prompted the machines to squeeze stocks back to run stops above last week's pluinge. What now?

Chinese stocks were panic-bid at the open...

Hopes of German fiscal recklessness (again) lifted European stocks...

And German bond yields...

US equity markets extended Friday's surge, erasing last week's carnage but stalled once they had run the stops...Small Caps, S&P, and Nasdaq are back unch from the plunge last week, Trannies and Dow Industrials are still lower...

NOTE - weakness at close, unable to hold the gain.

A weekend of jawboning from Kudlow and Navarro and overnight headlines (but no actual, real news) suggesting Germany may go fiscally irresponsible (and China rate reform will save the world), sparked the biggest two-day short-squeeze in US stocks since the start of the year .

NOTE - The early June spike was all about Bullard, Powell, and an avalanche of fed speakers (as was the End-Dec and early Jan spikes)

Friday and today's short-squeezer has perfectly erased the plunge from last week...

FANG Stocks were unable to recover all the losses...

Google celebrates its 15th anniversary of IPO...

AAPL ramped higher again (maybe Trump's dinner with Tim Cook prompted more irrational buybacks)?

VIX slipped lower today, and the VIX term structure shifted out of inversion...

Stocks and bonds are not in agreement that everything is awesome...

Treasury yields rose on the day, spiking on the German headlines overnight with the short-end underperforming

2s10s started top flatten again...

Before we leave bondland, it's worth noting that the odds of a 50bps cut in September have plunged as stocks bounced...

The dollar rallied for the 5th straight day, hitting YTD highs, thanks in some part to relatively hawkish comments from Fed's Rosengren...

Yuan slid notably on the day...

Cryptos are higher since Friday's close...

Bitcoin is back above $10k...

Oil soared on the day (growth stimulus hopes), as PMs slipped (no need for safe havens as everything is awesome...

Spot Gold fell back below $1500 intraday...

WTI ramped back in the same way as stocks - erasing last week's plunge...

Finally, somewhat quietly, the U.S. government’s $45 billion auction of three-month bills on Monday attracted the weakest demand since December 2008, with just 2.51 bids submitted for every security on offer.

And fun-durr-mentals are driving stocks...not!

