'Highly Unstable Nut Job' Scaramucci Assembling Team Of Ex-Officials To Trash-Talk Trump

The very short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN on Monday that he's assembling a team of Trump-hating conservatives, including former Cabinet officials, to divide the Republican party and kick President Trump off the GOP ticket in 2020.

Scaramucci, a registered Republican whose political donations span both sides of the aisle, said "I'm in the process of putting together a team of people that feel the exact same way that I do. This is not a ‘Never Trump’ situation, this is not just screeching rhetoric. This is, 'OK, the guy's unstable, everyone inside knows it, everyone outside knows it, let’s see if we can find a viable alternative."

"Moreover, I’ve got to get some of these former Cabinet officials in unity to speak up about it," he added.

While refusing to name the former officials because "I don't think it's fair to those people," Scaramucci predicted "in middle or late fall there will be a trove of people that will come together in unity to say this is what’s going on. This is how the person’s acting. This is why there’s nobody inside the White House he’s taking any advice from."

As CNBC noted on Friday, Scaramucci and Republican never-Trumper Bill Kristol have been discussing alternatives to Trump.

Anti-Trump pundit and veteran Republican operative Bill Kristol confirmed to CNBC in a few brief text messages that he has spoken to Scaramucci since the SkyBridge Capital founder had a public falling out with Trump this summer. Asked whether he has spoken to Scaramucci about trying to find another presidential candidate to replace Trump on the top of the GOP ticket next year, Kristol said: “Yup.” -CNBC

The ongoing spat

Tensions between President Trump and his former communications director have been brewing for weeks. In July, Scaramucci called Trump a racist for criticizing "the Squad" of minority progressive Democrat women. Last week, the Skybridge Capital founder panned President Trump's trip to El Paso to visit shooting victim following a mass shooting.

Trump hit back over Twitter, tweeting "Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on 'President Trump,'"

"Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me."

And while Scaramucci announced his team of disaffected never-Trumpers on CNN, Trump hit him with two Monday morning tweets.

"Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job” who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, & then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign," tweeted Trump, adding "I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence-made a fool of himself, bad on TV. Abused staff, got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy!"

....got fired. Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Let's see how long Scaramucci's new shtick works for him.