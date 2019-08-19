Sweden: Robberies Targeting Children Hit New Record High

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Robberies targeting children in Sweden have hit a new record high, with young men with migrant backgrounds being blamed for the spike.

According to figures published by Sweden’s crime prevention agency BRÅ, 637 robberies were reported against young people under 18 in the second quarter of this year, the highest ever number.

During the same period in 2017, the corresponding figure was 358, while in 2018 it was 505.

During the first six months of this year, 1,277 robberies against minors were reported, which is more than for the whole of 2015.

In 2015, 1,084 robberies targeting children were reported while last year the figure was 1,896. Extrapolated out, there are expected to be roughly 2,500 robberies targeting children for the year of 2019.

According to a report out of Växjö, robberies targeting children have “increased significantly in recent years and young people with immigrant backgrounds are over-represented as perpetrators.”

Commons items that are being stolen include cellphones, mopeds and jewelry.

As I highlight in the video below, despite Sweden’s continuing problems with migrant crime, a 10-year-old’s idea to rename the country “Blandland” to more properly reflect Sweden’s new multicultural society was given positive coverage by the media.

* * *

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced. Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.