Tiny Women's Panties, Subservient Guards, & Destroyed Visitor Records; Revisiting Epstein's 2008 'Jail' Stint

A new report from the Miami Herald sheds further light on Jeffrey Epstein's brief stint in a Palm Beach County Jail following his 2008 guilty plea for siliciting a minor for sex.

Purchase logs reveal that the dead pedophile bought thousands of dollars of items while in the can - including two pairs of small women's panties, size 5.

It was just one of thousands of dollars of purchases made by the disgraced financier while in jail after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for sex, according to a purchase log. (His top purchase was single-serve cups of coffee, of which he bought more than 800 in 13 months.) But the panties raise questions about why a childless male inmate, accused of sexually abusing girls as young as 14, would be allowed to buy female undergarments so small that they wouldn’t fit an average-sized adult woman. The panties were certainly too small for Epstein, who also purchased his briefs in men’s medium and sweatshirts ranging from XL to 3XL, and size-12 shoes. So what, or who, were they for, and why wouldn’t the purchase raise eyebrows under the circumstances? It’s one of many questions that arise from thousands of pages of records obtained by the Miami Herald from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. -Miami Herald

"The prisoner’s purchases, $2,000 worth in all, included hundreds of snacks, from large Hershey’s almond bars to Sour Cheddar Ruffles, hair gel, seven bottles of shampoo, and 22 tubes of toothpaste," according to the report.

The new records were distributed Friday by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, however notably absent is the daily log of who visited Epstein while he was on work release, as the records - which were previously tucked away in a safe - have been destroyed. According to the sheriff's office, they were simply following legally prescribed retention schedules that allowed for the logbook's destruction.

Epstein's prison bitches

Friday's records release also sheds light on the lax prison environment Epstein was afforded, the great lengths PBSO went to accommodate him, and a list of plainclothes police deputies assigned to his "security."

Deputies, required to wear business suits, provided “security” for Epstein while he was on work release. They guarded the door to his office or home, sometimes from the outside, rather than keeping an eye directly on Epstein, while the inmate was on structured leave from the jail. Some deputies expressed relief in their daily reports that he seemed pleased with services rendered. -Miami Herald

Meanwhile, Epstein's so-called 'work release' (during which he allegedly sexually abused more girls) was extended from 12 hours per day to 16, and he was allowed to pass some of the time at home vs. initially being required to remain at his Palm Beach office. That, was then expanded which "allowed Epstein to make at least 69 doctors’ visits in six months, records show. Many of the trips were to a chiropractor in Lake Worth. Epstein would go as many as three times a week. Sometimes he would have more than two medical appointments the same day. He had so many appointments that off-duty deputies monitoring him had a hard time keeping them straight, the records show."

The second draft of Epstein's work release agreement allowed him to work from home, and changed how the document referred to him from "inmate Epstein" to "Jeffrey Epstein."

Bradley Edwards, an attorney for some of the women who accuse Epstein of having recruiters lure girls to his Palm Beach estate for massages that turned into sexual assaults, has alleged that Epstein used his work release hours to engage in sexual exploits behind closed doors. A release of court records earlier this month quoted a young female college student allegedly recruited by Epstein’s associates saying he required “three orgasms a day” to function. “It was biological. Like eating,” she said Epstein told her. -Miami Herald

"His financial status lends itself to his being victimized while in custody and as such, he has been placed in special management," wrote Capt. Mark Chamberlain in an email from the day Epstein reported to jail. "He is poorly versed in jail routine and society and his adjustment to incarceration will most likely be atypical. For the time being, I am authorizing that his cell door be left unlocked and he be given liberal access to the attorney room where a TV will be installed."

Epstein paid the sheriff’s office more than $128,000 to cover the cost of deputies’ supervising him off duty. Their rates began at $42 per hour, documents show. In a subsequent email from Villafaña, she told PBSO that the agency’s own policies on work release barred felons, like Epstein, who had committed at least three offenses under Florida’s anti-prostitution statue from going on work release. While Epstein’s attorneys argued that his conviction on a single count exempted him from the prohibition, Villafaña noted, “in order to be convicted of a felony violation of that statute, one must commit ‘a third or subsequent violation.’ In other words, Mr. Epstein has committed at least three violations” and is therefore ineligible for work release . Villafaña also informed the sheriff’s office that elements of Epstein’s work release application seemed to be a sham. For instance, she wrote, Epstein had rarely worked for the West Palm Beach charity where he planned to spend his days while incarcerated, as he claimed in his application. -Miami Herald

Interestingly, Epstein's Florida Science Foundation was incorporated right before Epstein went to jail in 2008. It's employees were Epstein's attorneys. In short, Epstein's legal team created a sham corporation to justify his "work release," and then lobbied to loosen his conditions.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Marie Villafaña, "The foundation, its offices, and Mr. Epstein’s purported job schedule were all created on the eve of Mr. Epstein’s incarceration in order to provide him with a basis for seeking work release."