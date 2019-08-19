Trump: Google Should Be "Sued" For Manipulating Election In Favor Of Hillary

President Trump tweeted Monday morning that Google parent Alphabet should be "sued" for artificially inflating the number of Hillary Clinton supporters from 2.6 million to 16 million - though he doesn't offer much context for the information.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

The Tweet took some of the wind out of Alphabet's sails on a day where markets were broadly recovering.

Shortly before Trump's tweet, JW's head Tom Fitton tweeted about the organization's latest document dump after it obtained more documents on what the FBI knew about Bruce Ohr, his wide Nelly Ohr, and their relationship with the Ohr's.