Bonds & Bullion Bid As Fading Stimulus Hype Sinks Stocks, Dollar

up. down. good. bad. "best economy ever". "recession imminent". record highs. record lows.
Chinese stocks were broadly flat overnight but tech-heavy ChiNext was weaker...
European stocks were all weaker today, accelerating lower after the Italian political chaos...
Italian bond yields plunged today after the political chaos (likely delaying the budget-busting vote)...
US equity markets gave back a good chunk of yesterday's hype-fueled gains...
Dow futures show the pump and dump best...
Sure enough the short-squeeze ran out of ammo and slumped...
2019 still looks oddly similar to 1998...
S&P slipped back down to its 100DMA
FANG stocks gave up all Monday's gains...
Bonds and stocks remain dramatically decoupled...
In fact the correlation between bond yields and stocks (typically positive - higher yields, higher stock prices), is its most negative since 2007...
Treasury yields continued their slide lower today after a brief bounce...
With 30Y heading back towards 2.0% again...
And the yield curve resumed flattening...
And the Term structure-implied odds of a recession are now above 70%...
After 6 straight days higher (to the highest since 2018), the dollar index slipped lower today...
Cryptos were broadly lower today (Bitcoin held above $10k)...
Silver outperformed notably on the day and oil prices dumped and pumped...
Spot gold prices bounced back above $1500...
And Silver popped back above $17...
Silver significantly outperformed gold on the day...
WTI Crude tumbled after the US cash market open but was bid back to unchanged ahead of tonight's API inventory data...
Finally, bond markets are oddly alone in their volatility currently...
And gold continues to track the world's policymaker idiocy perfectly (Crypto has some catching up to do)
And the correlation between bonds (prices) and bullion (prices) has never been higher...
Safe-Haven bid anyone?