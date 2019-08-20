Miss Nevada Banned From Entering Miss America Over Her Support For Trump

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Miss Nevada says she was banned from competing in the upcoming Miss America beauty contest because of her refusal to hide her support for President Trump.

“I was officially disqualified from competing in the Miss America pageant for 2019,” said Katie Jo Williams in an Instagram video.

She says organizers told her she was “too political” to be involved.

Williams asked what she could do to resolve the issue, and was told the only recourse was to delete everything she had posted on social media.

The director of the pageant sent screenshots which included pictures of Williams in her Trump 2020 hat, professing her love for America and her opposition to Antifa, making it clear that they all needed to be erased.

Williams refused and was subsequently stripped of her Miss Nevada title.

Organizers then told Williams that in order to get a refund for her entry fee, she would have to send back her sash and crown for winning Miss Nevada and agree to not tell anyone about being banned from competing in Miss America.

“I feel like if I had more liberal views, less conservative views, that this wouldn’t even be an issue,” said Williams, adding, “I stand by everything I posted.”

