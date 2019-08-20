Trump Postpones Meeting With Danish PM Over Greenland Snub

Just when you thought Trump's real estate ambitions over Greenland - which we confirmed by the president yesterday - couldn't get any more bizzare, or self-deprecating..

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

... they did moments ago, when Trump tweeted that due to the Danish PM's comments that the country has no interest in selling Greenland to the US, which to the president apparently is tantamount to an international scandal, Trump would is postponing his meeting scheduled in two weeks, and added that "the Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct", adding that he thanks her for that.

....The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Now that diplomacy is out of the question, is Trump about to go hostile, either in the capital markets...

Tomorrow Trump will announce a 3% stake in Denmark and launch a website with a plan detailing the benefits of breaking up Denmark and Greenland to unlock value. — Lots of Corn (@LotsOfCorn) August 20, 2019

... or with the help of Raytheon and Lockheed.

Or is Greenland, eager to find the highest bidder, set to hire a financial advisor and begin a sale process? You laugh, but everything has become so surreal it is certainly possible.