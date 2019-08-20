Warren Catches Up To Biden In Iowa After Rain-Dancing Around Pocahantas Lies

Former Vice President Joe Biden barely edged out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) - by a margin of just 10 votes - according to the latest results from the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll.

The poll, which is unscientific and "intended for entertainment purposes only," found that 17.7% of voters said they support the former vice president, while 17.2% said they support the progressive Massachusetts senator.

This narrowing of the gap to Biden came a day after Warren finally came clean and apologized for lying about her Native American heritage (kinda, sorta)...

As NYPost reports, Elizabeth Warren admitted Monday that she had “made mistakes” regarding her claims of Native American ancestry — which led to President Trump dubbing her “Pocahontas.”

“Like anyone who’s been honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes,” the Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate said at the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Iowa, without specifying exactly what she was apologizing for . “I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations we have had together,” she said.

But, as Warren catches up to Biden, another candidate is collapsing.

Source: RCP

CNN released a poll on Tuesday that shows support for Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has dropped 12 points. In June Harris had 17% support but the poll reveals a steep decline among supporters after the second debate to just 5%.

It seems all that 'Russian puppet' propaganda pitched against Tulsi Gabbard, after she unleashed hell on Harris in the debates, has not helped.