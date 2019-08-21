"American Gulag" Death Of Jeffrey Epstein: Will Julian Assange Be Next?

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The death of millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein behind bars should trigger “system-wide self-reflection” on how prisoners are treated. The Metropolitan Correctional Center “is sort of like an American gulag for people who have not been convicted of anything,” Epstein lawyer Marc Fernich said.

Epstein had at least some dirt on some high-powered people like Bill Clinton and he could very well be dead because he was going to talk.

And another person currently jailed for giving the American public information the United States government desperately wanted to keep secret, is Julian Assange. His health is failing and the highly dubious death of Jeffrey Epstein in a U.S. maximum-security prison is another strong reason not to extradite Assange into one.

Epstein’s death has gotten his lawyer to speak out about the conditions in American prisons, likening them to the gulags of the Soviet Union. MCC is “institutionally ill-equipped” to deal with someone like Epstein who wouldn’t last long in general population but who isn’t a hardened criminal, Fernich explained to RT.

“This is one of the toughest pre-trial detention facilities in the country. And the conditions are inhumane.”

Epstein, he insists, was “presumed innocent,” despite his 2008 conviction for soliciting underage prostitutes – part of a slap-on-the-wrist plea deal the fallout from which culminated in this year’s sex trafficking charges – and should not have been confined in such “barbaric” conditions.

But there is every reason to fear Assange is already in danger, in Belmarsh maximum-security prison, where he is currently incarcerated. Assange did the unthinkable. He exposed the government for what it really is: a corrupt authoritarian entity that firmly believes it has the right to enslave everyone else. Pressenza wrote: “The Establishment has conspired to reduce his ability to defend himself in court. I am not convinced it is not conspiring to destroy him.”

Do not forget Julian #Assange. Or you will lose him.

I saw him in Belmarsh prison and his health has deteriorated. Treated worse than a murderer, he is isolated, medicated and denied the tools to fight the bogus charges of a US extradition. I now fear for him. Do not forget him. — John Pilger (@johnpilger) August 7, 2019

John Pilger has been attempting to alert the public to what several governments are attempting to do to Assange for the crime of publishing the truth.

Visiting Julian #Assange in prison I glimpsed his barbaric treatment. Isolated, denied proper exercise, access to the library, a laptop, he cannot prepare his defence. He is even denied calls to his US lawyers. His UK lawyer wrote to the governor on 4 June. Silence. How lawless. — John Pilger (@johnpilger) August 11, 2019

Why EVERYONE Should Be Outraged At Assange’s Arrest

Truth is treason in the empire of lies. Deaths like Epstein’s had the benefit of at least waking up some of the public to the lies and deception by the propaganda outlets also known as the mainstream media. They are desperately trying to silence anyone who questions the establishment’s official narrative. But even Fernich himself is “skeptical”about the medical examiner’s conclusion that Epstein committed suicide. “It would not surprise me… to learn of anything that might have happened to Jeffrey Epstein,” he says, adding that Epstein’s mysterious death will be the subject of discussion for decades. Similarly, the mainstream media has blood on their hands when it comes to Assange, according to another tweet by Pilger.

Watch this revelation by Mark Davis, the award-winning journalist and lawyer, a crucial witness to the Guardian's and NY Times' betrayal of Julian #Assange who faces extradition for what they did, too. Note their silence as #Assange fights for his life.https://t.co/n3oABBDDdX — John Pilger (@johnpilger) August 10, 2019

“People in the United States are skeptical of anything that the government puts out because the intelligence-gathering process in our country has been weaponized for political ends,” said Fernich.