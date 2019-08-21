Yield Curve Tumbles Back Into Inversion As Fed Sparks Mid-Cycle Maelstrom

Today's chaos was brought to you by the the words "mid-cycle" (market threw a tantrum that The Fed Minutes were not more dovish) and "inverted" (the much-watched 2s10s curve tumbled back into inversion) and the number '16' (line in the sand for VIX and gamma)

Chinese stocks trod water overnight...

European stocks surged on the day, led by Italy...

Bond headlines dominated Europe with an ugly 30Y zero-coupon auction sparking yield chaos then a bid came in...

US equities accelerated once again overnight for no good reason but stalled once the Fed Minutes hit (and confirmed the mid-cycle language)...

The S&P 500 stalled at critical resistance once again (NOTE - today's highs for S&P were lower highs than yesterday and that was lower than Monday's highs)...

VIX plunged back through 16 as short gamma scramble sent stocks soaring...

Bond yields, stocks, and the dollar all decoupled as Europe opened, then The Fed sparked recoupling (short-end notably underperformed long-end)...

A very choppy day for bonds with The Fed Minutes sparking a surge in yields on the hawksih mid-cycle language...

Roundtrip in TSY yields on the day, selling in Asia and buying in Europe...

The Treasury curve (2s10s) plunged back to inversion...

The Dollar index limped lower into the Fed Minutes and weakened immediately after (testing unchanged on the week), before some humans read the document and the dollar spiked...

Meanwhile, China attempted to squeeze yuan shorts overnight (one-week CNH Hibor rises 44bps to 3.8457%, highest since Nov. 23, three-month CNH hibor +14bps to 3.56967%, one-month +26bps to 3.64817%; both highest since May 14) which briefly sent yuan higher, but that did not last

Cryptos had a bad day...

But Bitcoin once again found support at around $10k...

Gold and Silver were lower on the day (sliding after the Minutes) but WTI tumbled most on the day on notable product builds that offset crude's draw

WTI fell back below $56...

Finally, we note that if The Fed was less-dovish-than-the-market-demands at the end of July, and the macro data has done nothing but surge positively since then, what option is there apart from a stock market plunge, to ensure The Fed delivers the 50bps that will 'fix' everything...

