Philly Cop-Shooter Was Federal Informant

In the wake of last week's Philadelphia shootout between alleged gunman Maurice Hill and police, US Attorney William McSwain was quick to blame Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner - who McSwain said promoted "a new culture of disrespect for law enforcement in this City."

"It started with chants at the DA’s victory party – chants of "F*** the police" and "No good cops in a racist system," wrote McSwain.

New documents obtained by The Appeal, however, reveal that Maurice Hill's interactions with law enforcement began long before Krasner taking office.

The 36-year-old suspect in the shooting which left six officers wounded has been a federal informant for years.

Via The Appeal:

In June 2008, Hill entered a guilty plea the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in the case in 2010. In an April 2010 sentencing memorandum filed with the court, Hill’s attorney Wayne Maynard stated that federal prosecutors filed a motion for a downward departure from Hill’s guideline sentence because he provided substantial assistance to the federal government . “He has testified before the Grand Jury on two occasions, was willing to testify at trial, and provided information about a shooter that led to an arrest,” Maynard wrote. “He has cooperated with the Government and provided information that has and will likely continue to imperil his safety and that of his family.”

Hill, who has a long rap-sheet dating back to when he was a teenager, was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison in April 2010 - 20 months less than the average sentence for felons caught in possession of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors attempted to revoke Hill’s supervised release several times after Pennsylvania prosecutors charged him with new crimes. However, all of these efforts had to be withdrawn because state prosecutors either dismissed charges or failed to get a conviction. The final petition to revoke Hill’s supervised release came in April 2016, when federal prosecutors said he was found in possession of roughly half a gram of crack cocaine by Philadelphia police and then charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

In May of 2016, the DA's office offered Hill a plea deal which was rejected, according to a copy of his charging docket. Three months later, Judge Charles Hayden granted a motion to suppress evidence in Hill's case - after which prosecutors dropped it in October of that year. The records were expunged from Hill's records after Pennsylvania passed the Clean Slate law in 2018.