Trump Hammers "Nasty" Greenland PM; Knocks NATO Spending

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 16:45

President Trump continued to distract the public from volatile markets, slowing economic growth and the burgeoning trade war on Wednesday by defending his decision to postpone a state visit to Denmark, the Hill reports.

Trump accused Denmark's prime minister of making a "nasty and inappropriate" statement by refusing to even discuss his desire to purchase Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized Trump on Tuesday over his interested in purchasing Greenland by denouncing the idea as "absurd."

"Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant," Frederiksen told reporters.

Apparently, Trump insists he was being serious when he brought up the possibility of the US buying Greenland. The US military already has a large presence in Greenland, and the Pentagon has raised the idea of buying the island before, to help create a buffer against the Chinese military. The idea, as Trump noted, dates all the way back to President Harry Truman.

"I thought it was a very not nice way of saying something. They could have told me no," Trump told a group of reporters at the White House before departing for a speech at the AMVETS convention in Kentucky. "All they had to say was 'we’d rather not do that,'" he added. "Don’t say, 'what an absurd idea that is.'"

"She’s not talking to me, she’s talking to the United States of America. You don’t talk to the United States that way."

However, Trump insisted that he loves Denmark, and despite "blowing off" the US, and added that he would reschedule the visit for some day in the not-too-distant future.

"Frankly, we'll do it another time," Trump said.

The president's remarks follow a string of tweets sent Tuesday evening where Trump said he'd be postponing his visit to Denmark.

And after his complaints to the press corps, Trump returned to Twitter to bash Denmark for its stinginess over its NATO contribution.

Here's video of the press scrum.

Tags
Politics