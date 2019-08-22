Desperate DNC Chair Set to Hold Fundraisers … In Mexico

Authored by Rusty Weiss via The Mental Recession

With the Democratic National Committee (DNC) struggling to raise money, Chairman Tom Perez is planning to hold multiple fundraisers in Mexico City this September.

According to Bloomberg, the three fundraisers scheduled for the 28th will range from a student-centric event with a $25 minimum entry fee, to a dinner where tickets could go as high as $15,000.

Under Perez’ leadership, the DNC has consistently lagged far behind their Republican National Committee (RNC) counterparts in raising funds. In June, the DNC raised $8.5 million to the RNC’s $20.7.

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reports that the Republicans also broke a record in July.

"Our fundraising success is further evidence that the American people like the pro-growth agenda and economic record that the Trump Administration and Republicans continue to deliver," McDaniel said.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have to travel to the heart of Mexico to try and raise funds.

There are currently 1.5 million American citizens residing in Mexico according to the State Department.

No Chance of Illegality

We know what you’re thinking: Is there any chance for illegal donations to filter through? It is, after all, illegal for foreigners to contribute to American political campaigns – but the DNC has it covered.

According to Bloomberg, "The registration form on the DNC website require that attendees be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and enter passport or green card numbers."

In other words, they’re going to have to prove they’re American citizens. Hey, we’ve been told all along that asking for that kind of proof is super racist!

Hillary to the Rescue

The DNC, aside from fundraising in Mexico, is seeking other desperate alternatives to kickstart donations.

Politico notes that Hillary Clinton will be hosting an event in Washington, D.C. this October where participants can contribute at different levels ranging from $15,000 to $50,000.

Who exactly is paying that kind of money to have dinner and a conversation with Hillary?

Just this past year, a speaking tour with the Clintons saw ticket prices drop to single digits, while a Broadway play about Hillary’s election failure was canceled after seeing deplorable ticket sales.

Perez also sought support from Democrats in London in April of 2018. It’s surprising to see a party allegedly so consumed with foreign influence in American elections travel to Mexico in order to fund their campaigns.