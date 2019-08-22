Ocasio-Cortez Claims Electoral College a Racist Scam to Benefit Middle America

Authored by Rusty Weiss via The Mental Recession

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims the Electoral College is a racist scam meant to benefit middle America according to an Instagram video posted earlier this week.

Demonstrating a breathtaking lack of intelligence regarding history and government, the Democrat communist took a video of sprawling fields and, much as a child would, sarcastically asked if the Electoral College system is the best means to elect a President.

"Alright everyone it’s been a minute. We’re coming to you live from the Electoral College," she snidely commented as the video captured empty fields representing the American heartland.

"Many votes here, as you can see. Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean, I can’t think of any other way. Can you?" Ocasio-Cortez sneered.

.@AOC: We're coming to you live from the Electoral College - many votes here, as you can see. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7FVW2H7fZ5 — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) August 20, 2019

The new face of the Democrat party went on to trash the Electoral College, enshrined in the Constitution by our founding fathers, as a “scam” filled with "racial injustice."

"To all the Republicans getting big mad [because] the electoral college is, in fact, a scam," she wrote as she shared an article meant to explain why the system is unjust. "The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown," Ocasio-Cortez concluded. "Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the electoral college effectively weighs white voters over voters of color …"

There’s no nice way to put this: She’s not just wrong, she’s stupid.

The Electoral College is a system that prevents areas with massive populations – such as the liberal cesspools of New York and California – from exclusively deciding who leads the rest of the country. It gives voice to sparsely populated areas in middle America and levels out those from densely populated coastal elite locales.

New York is a microcosm of this – Governor Andrew Cuomo wins election every cycle because he captures areas such as Long Island, New York City, and areas in Buffalo, while the majority of the state overwhelmingly rejects him. These areas control what happens in the entire state, much to the detriment of upstate New York.

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza has mocked Ocasio-Cortez and her lack of education for not understanding the importance of the Electoral College.

"The problem is today we don’t understand our schools don’t do a good job teaching the principles of the founding, so you can’t have an intelligent debate about the founding," D’Souza said of the Representative.

It’s difficult to have an intelligent debate when the opposing viewpoint holder is as unintelligent as Ocasio-Cortez.

"I’m blaming her professors and I am blaming her," D’Souza added.

Now the Democrat party is helping to amplify her lack of understanding on nearly every topic. Perhaps it’s time to start blaming them.

It should be noted that Ocasio-Cortez and the Democrat party’s disdain for the Electoral College has nothing to do with racism or representation. Were there any calls for it to be abolished after elections in 2008 and 2012 resulted in victories for Barack Obama? Do you think we’d be hearing about this kind of thing had Hillary Clinton won in 2016?

Of course not. They only want to tear down the institution because Donald Trump won. Period, end of story.