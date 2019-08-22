Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Quits As 'Deep State' Remarks Cause Uproar

With his company's stock in free fall, Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne resigned as CEO and from the company's board on Thursday, effective immediately, Bloomberg reports.

Patrick Byrne

In a separate statement, Overstock named Jonathan Johnson, a board member and president of blockchain-focused subsidiary Medici Ventures, as interim CEO.

Byrne's resignation comes after conspiratorial comments where he confessed his role in the 'deep state', claiming that he helped cause "damage done to our nation for three years and felt my duty as a citizen precluded me from staying silent any longer." Byrne released an initial statement last week where he discussed his involvement in the federal government's investigation into the 2016 election interference, though he wasn't super-specific, he said he assisted in 'investigations' related to the Clintons and Russia.

Recently, Byrne turned over documents to the DoJ regarding what he said was 'the greatest political scandal in US history.'

“I gave to the DOJ documents concerning both the origin of the Russian probe and the probe into Hillary Clinton, both of which I was involved in, and both of which turned out to be less about law enforcement than they were about political espionage,” Byrne told SaraACarter.com Monday.

He also claimed in an interview with the NYT that he had been romantically involved with Maria Butina, the convicted Russian operative who had infiltrated the NRA.

Overstock shares have tumbled since Byrne's statement, though shares were halted pending news on Thursday.