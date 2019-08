Pakistani Actress Visits UK Town, Says "It's Like Being At Home"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A Pakistani actress who visited the UK town of Bradford said it was “like being at home.”

Commenting on her first trip to Bradford, Mehwish Hayat said the town was “like a mini Pakistan for me.”

“I feel like I am actually in my own country,” she added.

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat visits Bradford, UK



"It's like Mini Pakistan,...It's Like Being At Home"



Bradford has the largest proportion of people of Pakistani ethnic origin in England



It increasingly appears that it will be the UK that integrates into Pakistani culture.. pic.twitter.com/g6CaqBiGnQ — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 21, 2019

Bradford has one of the highest Muslim populations out of any town in the UK.

According to the 2011 census, over 20% of the population is Pakistani, although that figure is now likely to be significantly higher.

The town suffered race riots in 2001 when its white majority population faced off with the Pakistani community, leading to 297 arrests.

Bradford’s white population shrunk from 76% in 2001 to 63% in 2011.

* * *

