Steve Bannon Hopes To "Steel Trump's Resolve" With New Film About Huawei

Like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has deep roots in Hollywood. And with the trade war with China now in full swing, Bannon has helped produce a dramatization of the conflict with Huawei that he hopes will help convince President Trump to stick to his guns, Bloomberg reports.

The film, entitled "Claws of the Red Dragon", warily approaches the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested late last year by Canadian police after landing in Vancouver.

In particular, the film focuses on Beijing's retaliation - that is, the arrest of a former Canadian diplomat, and a businessman who ran tours of North Korea for curious westerners, both of whom have been charged with espionage. Bannon told BBG that he hopes the film will convince Trump that Huawei must be shut down, and that it will help "steel Trump's resolve".

Bannon's timing couldn't be better, seeing as the administration granted Huawei another reprieve earlier this month as US markets logged some of their worst

"The central issue in the 2020 presidential campaign is going to be the economic war with China: manufacturing jobs, currency, capital markets and technology," Bannon said in an interview. "Huawei is a key part of that, and this film will highlight why it must be shut down."

Unlike most of Bannon's earlier films, which were primarily documentaries about conservative icons like Ronald Reagan, as well as Bannon's take on the factors that contributed to the financial crisis, "Claws of the Red Dragon" is a dark drama featuring professional actors.

"One of my objectives is to get a screening for President Trump at the White House," Bannon said.

Watch the trailer for the film below: