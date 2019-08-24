Biden Asks Town Hall: What If Obama Had Been Assassinated?

More weirdness from "Creepy Uncle Joe" just days after it was revealed that Obama himself once in a fit of anger said "how many times is Biden gonna say something stupid!"...

Well Mr. Obama, here's the latest per CNN: "During a town hall Friday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden asked a New Hampshire audience to imagine what it would have been like if Barack Obama had been assassinated...".

That's right, at the end of a summer that's witnessed a string of some of the worst mass shootings in American history, Democratic nominee hopeful Joe Biden thought it would be a good idea to imagine a hypothetical presidential assassination scenario.

Biden asked his New Hampshire audience to imagine how it would have affected the country at such a pivotal moment as the nation was witnessing the first black president come to office.

Biden introduced the hypothetical by recalling, "My two political heroes were MLK and Bobby Kennedy. My senior semester, they were both shot and killed."

He continued during what was billed a 'health care town hall' at Dartmouth College:

"Imagine if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would have happened in America?"

And in another of his now well-known habit of gaffes, he went on to talk about the 1970 shootings at Kent State University where he claimed "over 40 kids were shot."

Of course, in reality it was four students killed and nine people wounded at Kent State. He had called this and the previously reference political assassinations of the period "pivotal moments" in his life.

No big deal, just Joe Biden casually asking the audience to imagine Barack Obama's assassination https://t.co/IUXTwdKHPA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 24, 2019

Though he was using the hypothetical "what if" about an Obama assassination in an attempt to connect the audience emotionally to the 1960's turmoil, it remains simply awkward for Obama's former running mate and Vice President to paint such a scenario involving a still living and politically active former president — especially in the context of Biden's running for president, where everything a candidate says is ultimately to gain political capital.