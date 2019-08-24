EU Citizens Moving To UK Halved Since Brexit Vote

New statistics published by Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the number of EU citizens moving to the UK for work has halved since the Brexit referendum.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, in the year ending June 2016, the number of people moving to the UK for work stood at 190,000 and in the year ending March 2019, that plummeted to 92,000.

The ONS said that the figures are based on "adjusted estimates" after admitting that EU migration had been under-estimated.