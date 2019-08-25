Irony: US-Appointed "Democratic President" Of Venezuela Threatens To Boycott Early Elections

Via 21st Century Wire,

As with most things about US foreign policy today, the irony of this situation is just too much to bear.

After Juan Guaidó, the self-styled ‘democratic president’ of Venezuela, declared himself to be Venezuela’s rightful ruler on January 23, 2019, he was quickly recognised by Washington DC and then dutifully by those nations subservient to US foreign policy dictates. For weeks, opposition ringleaders and pro-US mobs celebrated, believing that by some miraculous sequence of events – that the Maduro “regime” would fall within days.

Seven months later, Nicholas Maduro is still in power, and the Guaidó mobs have dissipated.

What’s worse, Washington’s “interim leader” Guaidó is now instructing his opposition followers notto participate in the upcoming legislative elections. In other words, he and Washington are shunning democracy altogether in Venezuela.

Antiwar.com reports...